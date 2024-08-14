Steelers Sign Former Patriots WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in hot pursuit of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The latest reports and updates indicate this matter could be resolved soon, giving the Steelers a bonafide number one receiver.
In the meantime, the Steelers are still tinkering with their WR room. The team recently waived Tarik Black after recently bringing him to training camp. The open roster spot is expected to be filled quickly, as the Steelers are set to sign WR and kick returner T.J. Luther to add another young receiver to the group.
The 24 year old joins the Steelers after previously playing with the New England Patriots. He had two separate stints on the Patriots' practice squad but made no appearances on the active roster. After re-signing for the 2024 season, the Patriots released him just prior to training camp.
Luther broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets prior to the 2023 season. He stuck with the team through the offseason and training camp, playing in all four preseason games. He failed to record any receptions in those games, was released prior to the regular season, and joined the Patriots shortly after.
Luther played his college football at two universities. He began his NCAA career at Wofford College and played three seasons in the program. His best season came as a redshirt sophomore, when he caught 19 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns.
He finished up his collegiate career at Gardner-Webb University, where he really captured the attention of NFL teams. His speed and explosive athleticism improved to the next level and helped him go from a decent to standout player at his school.
During his redshirt senior season at Gardner-Webb, Luther was a dynamic playmaker. He caught 55 passes, accumulating 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns. His production earned him a first-team All-Big South recognition at WR.
He also stood out as a slippery punt and kick returner in his college career. During his redshirt junior season at Gardner-Webb, he was named an All-Big South Conference kickoff returner after taking seven returns for 179 yards.
With this move, the Steelers again have a full roster as they head into their second preseason game. They welcome the Buffalo Bills to Acrisure Stadium, which should give T.J. Luther a chance to show off what he can do.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more