Steelers Finish Signing Rookie Class, Inking Third Round Pick Kendrick Green

Kendrick Green signs his rookie deal days before the Pittsburgh Steelers open training camp.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have finished signing their 2021 rookie draft class after third round pick Kendrick Green inked his deal.

Green's agent Jason Bernstein tweeted out a confirmation, congratulating Green on his first NFL contract. Green was selected 87th overall, 23rd in the third round out of Illinois.

Green's contract is expected to be somewhere around $4,875,764 with a signing bonus of $906,008.

Green is the final member of the Steelers' draft class to sign his contract. He'll head into training camp in a position battle with J.C. Hassenauer and B.J. Finney for the starting center job. He started just one game at center in college.

The Steelers open camp on Thursday, July 22.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

