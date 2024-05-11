Steelers Sign Sixth-Round Pick Ryan Watts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made yet another one of their 2024 draft picks official members of the organization by signing sixth-round selection Ryan Watts to his first NFL contract, the team announced this week.
Watts' deal with the Steelers will run for four years. Finanical terms of the contract have yet to be disclosed. Watts is the third Steelers draft pick to have signed his first contract, joining wide receiver Roman Wilson and defensive lineman Logan Lee.
After transferring from Ohio State, where he appeared in just 19 games over two seasons, Watts appeared in 27 games and started 22 of them for the Texas Longhorns. He accounted for 100 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit, three interceptions and 6 passes defended over that span.
Watts will have a chance to earn a roster spot right away with some questions surrounding the cornerback situation in Pittsburgh. There's a clear No. 1 in Joey Porter Jr. and veteran Donte Jackson is now in place, looking to fill another starting spot on the outside. Still, the Steelers need depth and starting slot cornerback, which could give Watts a chance to shine quickly. But he'll have to fend off competiton from a host of fellow young prospects to do so.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Sign Third-Round Pick Roman Wilson
- Report: Steelers in Contract Talks With Cam Heyward
- New RB Emerging for Steelers
- Watch: George Pickens Shows Offseason Progress
- Steelers Rookie Shares Story of Teacher Killing NFL Dream