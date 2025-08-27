Steelers Place Rookie QB on Injured Reserve
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers did not anticipate a quarterback battle taking up so much attention and space during training camp, but that’s what they got. Rookie quarterback Will Howard, a sixth-round pick out Ohio State University, entered camp motivated and impressed immediately. He was easily outplaying veteran Skylar Thompson, and the coaching staff quickly elevated him to the third-string quarterback spot. Then, disaster struck for the National Championship-winning QB.
The Steelers’ rookie fractured a finger in camp during a routine position drill. The injury sidelined Howard for the entirety of preseason action, and now the young quarterback will miss even more time as the regular season begins.
The Steelers announced that Howard was placed on injured reserve to begin the 2025 regular season. With his move to IR, the Steelers officially keep Thompson on as their third QB.
This move also means that Howard will miss at least the first four games of the 2025 season, per the NFL’s IR rules and regulations. It’s a difficult blow for Howard, who some segments of Steelers Nation have pegged as the incumbent once Aaron Rodgers moves on. There’s no doubting that the coaching staff has liked what they’ve seen in a limited window from the rookie QB, with multiple staff members throwing a string of compliments his way when he was participating on the field.
This could also be a different-than-expected, but still important learning opportunity for Howard. While he won’t receive a helmet for the first four weeks and possibly beyond, he can be in the building and around three veteran quarterbacks. Learning under Rodgers, Mason Rudolph and Thompson is an excellent tool for a developing quarterback.
The injury to Howard has turned into a tremendous opportunity for Thompson. The 28-year-old has bounced around the league since the Miami Dolphins originally drafted him, but he’s seemingly found a home in Pittsburgh. He completed over 70% of his passes during the preseason and threw for four touchdowns and a single interception. His performance has given the coaching staff full confidence that he can be their number three for the entire season.
The big question for Howard is will he remain on IR all season or just for the first four weeks? The answer may ultimately not be up to him and his progress. Head coach Mike Tomlin stated at a recent practice that Howard is trending toward being a full participant soon, signaling full health is near for the 23-year-old. Even if he is 100% at that time, if the Steelers are comfortable with their QB room, there might not be room for Howard to return. It wouldn’t be a shock if the sixth-round pick is relegated to IR for the entirety of his rookie campaign.
