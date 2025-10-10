Steelers OL Wants a Touchdown Pass
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, for the first time in a long while, seem to be switching it up in a significant way on the offensive side of the football. For quite a while, the Steelers have been seen as one of the more traditionally ran offensive teams, and the addition of Arthur Smith at offensive coordinator at the outset of last season signalled no change in that.
That was until Aaron Rodgers came in and revitalized the offense in a way that has not been seen since the 2019 Steelers season. Now, it seems they have room to experiment even more. One of the ways that they have done so is by making offensive guard Spencer Anderson an eligbile player on some plays, which they have done over ten times this season.
With that in mind, Anderson was asked by the media about his desire to score sometime soon.
"It's an o-lineman's dream to catch a big- man touchdown," Anderson said. "But we'll see in the days to come. Hopefully there's a pass coming my way soon".
While it is unlikely that the Steelers will often scheme to get an offensive lineman open in the end zone, their recent changes in offensive philosophy certainly open the door to the possibility that Anderson gets his wish sometime soon.
The offensive lineman touchdown and offensive play has seen a resurgence in recent seasons, with one such example being the first passing touchdown of 2024 Rookie of The Year Jayden Daniels' career being to backup offensive lineman Trent Scott.
On the other hand, it would be tough for Anderson to get involved in a pseudo-tight end role in a room that is already overbooked as it is. With three tight ends getting involved regularly in Jonnu Smith, Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, Anderson might have trouble getting the desired goal-line snaps in order to get that score.
If the Steelers run game is able to progress above what it has been to this point in the season, the odds of an Anderson touchdown will further worsen. On the other hand, with a weakened AFC North division and much of the season left to go, it is hard to predict what the Steelers will have planned for their offense as time moves forward. This is the franchise that had a wide receiver throw a deep pass in a Super Bowl win, for what it is worth.
