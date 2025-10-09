Steelers WR Dealing With Illness
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are already without Calvin Austin III, who is expected to miss Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. Now, they could be dealing with another injury concern as Ben Skowronek is nursing an illness that kept him limited in practice to start the week.
Austin is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. He's unsure how long he'll be out and didn't reveal exactly what the injury is, but said he's not looking too far ahead. According to head coach Mike Tomlin, he's been aggressive in rehab, giving the team hope they will avoid things like Injured Reserve.
“Like I said, just taking it one day at a time,” Austin told reporters. “I’ll listen to the medical staff and coach T."
Ben Skowronek Down Too?
Now, the team needs to watch for Skowronek too. The team's third-string wide receiver was expected to take on a larger role with Austin out, and as the team tries to implement new running styles, adding bigger bodies to the field to open up holes, he is a key part of that.
Skowronek was limited in practice to start the week with an illness. The team will practice two more times before holding a walk-through. Their final injury report comes out Friday afternoon.
Without Skowronek
Without Skowronek on the field, the Steelers will likely need to elevate at least one player from their practice squad. Scotty Miller and Roman Wilson would be the only two healthy options behind DK Metcalf at that point, which isn't ideal for any receiving core. Still, having three weapons active is not enough, and really, four isn't either.
Pittsburgh will be hoping for the best, but if not, expect Isaiah Hodgins and Ke'Shawn Williams to be the favorites to get the call for Week 6 against the Browns. Williams is a UDFA that impressed during the preseason and earned a spot on the practice squad.
Hodgins is a veteran in this league with experience. His bigger body mirrors Skowronek more, leaving him as the more likely option to get the call. And with experience, he isn't a fresh body coming up to the NFL for the first time in an AFC North matchup.
Pittsburgh isn't going to jump to conclusion. But monitoring Skowronek's availability during the next two days will be critical. If he's trending in the wrong direction, start looking at the team's backup options.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!