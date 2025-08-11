Steelers Star CB Suffers Ankle Injury
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay went down with an injury during the team's training camp practice on Monday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.
Per multiple reports, Slay came up limping after wide receiver DK Metcalf scored a touchdown on the first play of the Steelers' seven shots drill.
He sat down on the field and was checked out by trainers. Per ESPN's Brooke Pryor, Slay then went to the bench and had his right foot/ankle taped while also having ice placed on the affected area.
Slay isn't the only new Steelers cornerback to be dealing with an ailment at the moment, as Jalen Ramsey has sat out of the team's last handful of practices and was working off to the side with Alex Highsmith during individual periods on Monday.
Earlier in the offseason, NFL insider Adam Caplan shared that there was some concern about Slay's durability after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in 2023.
"As I'm told, one of his knees is a concern," Caplan said on July 6. "He actually had arthroscopic surgery on it late in 2023. He's got great length, and he was super fast coming out of Mississippi State. You have to wonder how well he can run. … You never know when a guy's going to lose it, and they could lose it in an instant."
Slay disputed any concerns about his knee, however, previously telling PennLive's Nick Farabaugh that he, "doesn't feel anything" and that, "it's fine."
The 34-year-old's injury from Monday's practice doesn't appear to be related to his knee, however, and the severity of it is currently unknown at this point in time.
Slay battled through several different injuries during the 2024 campaign, but he missed just three games in the regular season. He was first listed as questionable for Philadelphia's Week 7 game vs. the New York Giants, though he'd ultimately suit up for it. Slay later hurt his groin in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals and subsequently didn't play during Week 9 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
He later hurt his ankle and left the Eagles' Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys only to eventually return, but he'd go on to suffer a concussion in Week 12 that kept him out in Week 13.
After being released by Philadelphia before free agency, Slay agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million with the Steelers. He'll be a key piece of the team's secondary alongside Ramsey and Joey Porter Jr.
