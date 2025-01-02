Steelers Starting CB in Question for Bengals Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers released their final injury report of the week on Thursday as they gear up for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Week 18 regular season finale.
Cornerback Donte Jackson (back) was the only player on the active roster to earn a game designation, as he was officially listed as questionable to play on Saturday night.
Jackson's injury first popped up back in Week 14 versus the Cleveland Browns. He left the contest before returning later on and helping finish off a 27-14 victory, which also marks the Steelers' most recent win.
He did not appear on the report leading up to a Week 15 bout with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he departed that game once again with the same issue and would not return.
Jackson then was listed as questionable for the Steelers' pivotal Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The 29-year-old ultimately found himself among the team's inactives for the first time all season, however, before making his way back onto the field in Week 17 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jackson emerged on the report on Wednesday as a limited participant after not being listed on Tuesday, and he retained that same tag on Thursday.
Pittsburgh acquired Jackson alongside a 2024 sixth-round pick, which became defensive tackle Logan Lee, via trade from the Carolina Panthers back in March for wide receiver Diontae Johnson.
Jackson has posted a team-high five interceptions on the year to go with 38 total tackles and eight passes defended. Per Pro Football Focus, he's also allowed 36 receptions on 60 targets in coverage for 473 yards and three touchdowns.
Jackson is scheduled to hit free agency during the upcoming offseason.
Joey Porter Jr. (knee) did not receive a designation and is ready to go against the Bengals after not playing versus the Chiefs last week. If Jackson is also healthy on game day, the Steelers would have both members of their starting cornerback tandem active for the first time since Week 15.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!