Saints Star Could Be on Steelers Radar Again
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hopeful that if Calvin Austin III is set to miss time, it won't be long. That they avoided disaster and will have their starting wide receiver on the field when they take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, or shortly after. But they may still have their eyes on an addition to the room.
The Steelers are closing in on the NFL trade deadline, meaning if they're going to make a move for another weapon on offense, they need to do it soon. Maybe they're already thinking of it.
Steelers Interested in Chris Olave?
Earlier in the offseason, the Steelers were linked in New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave. Pittsburgh called New Orleans to check on their former first-round pick to see if he's available via trade. Nothing transpired, but they may be circling back for another look.
According to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, there are a few teams with interest in Olave as the Saints try to figure out their future. They've already switched starting quarterbacks this season and seem to be a sinking ship after losing Derek Carr to retirement.
The Steelers could very likely be one of those teams. As they don't have much depth behind Austin and DK Metcalf, with Scotty Miller being their top receiving option and Ben Skowronek working as a blocker, they could be looking for another weapon before it's too late.
Olave is just 24 years old and is the former 11th overall pick for the Saints. With one year left on his rookie contract, it may be the right time for someone - including the Steelers - to make a deal.
Chris Olave Price Tag
Back in the offseason, the Saints wanted too much for Olave. They were hopeful to get an early Day 2 pick and some for their star wide receiver, and didn't seem to have any buyers. Now, things are likely less as the team has fallen quickly to the bottom of the NFL and don't appear to have a long-term solution on the horizon.
Olave isn't a key piece for a rebuild and the Saints could be looking to move on from him just to have capital for next year's draft. If that's the case, Pittsburgh could make a phone call and try to bulk their wide receiver room now, hoping Austin doesn't miss too much time, and have three valuable options for the back half of the season.
