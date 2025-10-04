Steelers Trade Idea Reunites Aaron Rodgers and Former WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without the services of fourth-year wide receiver Calvin Austin III for a couple weeks due to an injury suffered in their win in Dublin.
Similarly to last season, the Steelers may be looking towards the trade deadline in order to address some of their needs, including wide receiver for the second season in a row.
Plenty of options have been floated since the end of last season, and many possible paths have ended with no positive resolution for the Steelers. Romeo Doubs was floated as a possibilty that will not happen, so the Steelers will have to look elsewhere.
Steelers Wide Receiver Trade Idea
Penn Live Steelers beat writer Nick Farabaugh outlined a couple wide receivers in regards to where the Steelers could turn for some help, and one of which was a former teammate of Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in veteran Allen Lazard. Lazard spent time with Rodgers when they were both members of the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets.
"Another veteran who is not the focal point of the offense he plays in anymore, Lazard feels like the type of player who is the easy button option for the Steelers." Farabaugh wrote. "He brings a bigger, physical presence than the Steelers have in the room and the Aaron Rodgers connection is obvious. So far this season, Lazard has just three catches, and while he was eager to prove himself away from Rodgers it might be better for him to settle back into a comfortable pocket. There would be little learning curve for Lazard, too, which would help the Steelers get an instant boost of help to their wide receiver room."
Lazard is still currently on the Jets, and is far from the focal point of the Justin Fields-led offense for the team. It is possible a reunion with Rodgers for the second time is the spark necessary for both Lazard and the Steelers to have revitalizations, but that would be banking on a lot for an aging wideout and a team that has struggled when the games come down to it in recent years.
