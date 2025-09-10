Former Steelers Super Bowl Champion Rips Broderick Jones
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers left MetLife Stadium with a 34-32 victory over the New York Jets. The team is off to a 1-0 start in the Aaron Rodgers Era, but it came with many flaws and faults.
The biggest issue to emerge from the Steelers’ victory was the performance from starting left tackle Broderick Jones. The team’s former first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, this was supposed to be his coming out party as the anchor on the offensive line’s left side. Instead, he was the weakest link among the starting five. Former Steelers lineman and two-time Super Bowl champion Trai Essex was unimpressed by Jones' season debut.
“It’s his first start at LT. You want to give the kid some grace. And I will,” he wrote on his X account. “But there are some SERIOUS issues with 77’s technique and general football smarts that should not be made at this point in his career. I am concerned. Hopefully time and reps will improve these issues.”
Essex doubled down on the criticism on a recent appearance on 93.7 The Fan radio as well. While breaking down the game and the offensive line performance as a whole, he called out Jones as a player who, at times, didn’t look like an NFL player.
“No excuse though. Because there were a couple plays there where he just looked,” Essex began. “He didn’t look like he belonged in the NFL with some of the sets he had."
It’s been a tough start to the season and frankly, Jones’ entire NFL career. While he displayed flashes of starter-level play as a rookie, he split time last season, but looked to take the next step in 2025. The summer was a proving ground for the 24-year-old former Georgia Bulldog.
When training camp and the preseason began, however, his play looked pedestrian. While he’s had to make the jump from his natural right tackle to the left side, he’s shown no progress or potential to improve. Essex’s comments may sound harsh or overly critical, but it’s simply the reality of the situation. The Jets were able to generate almost all of their quarterback pressure against Jones. He allowed three sacks and one quarterback hit on four pressures allowed.
Which is why Essex has every right to blast Jones and his season debut. The organization has consistently expected more out of the former top draft pick, but it’s yet to materialize. It’s reaching a breaking point as the Steelers try to maximize this all-in season.
