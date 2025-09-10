All Steelers

Former Steelers Super Bowl Champion Rips Broderick Jones

A former Steelers lineman and two-time Super Bowl champion was unimpressed by Broderick Jones' season debut.

Jacob Punturi

Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) blocks Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (90) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) blocks Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (90) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers left MetLife Stadium with a 34-32 victory over the New York Jets. The team is off to a 1-0 start in the Aaron Rodgers Era, but it came with many flaws and faults.

The biggest issue to emerge from the Steelers’ victory was the performance from starting left tackle Broderick Jones. The team’s former first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, this was supposed to be his coming out party as the anchor on the offensive line’s left side. Instead, he was the weakest link among the starting five. Former Steelers lineman and two-time Super Bowl champion Trai Essex was unimpressed by Jones' season debut.

“It’s his first start at LT. You want to give the kid some grace. And I will,” he wrote on his X account. “But there are some SERIOUS issues with 77’s technique and general football smarts that should not be made at this point in his career. I am concerned. Hopefully time and reps will improve these issues.”

Essex doubled down on the criticism on a recent appearance on 93.7 The Fan radio as well. While breaking down the game and the offensive line performance as a whole, he called out Jones as a player who, at times, didn’t look like an NFL player.

“No excuse though. Because there were a couple plays there where he just looked,” Essex began. “He didn’t look like he belonged in the NFL with some of the sets he had."

Football player in black uniform pass block
Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) pass blocks during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

It’s been a tough start to the season and frankly, Jones’ entire NFL career. While he displayed flashes of starter-level play as a rookie, he split time last season, but looked to take the next step in 2025. The summer was a proving ground for the 24-year-old former Georgia Bulldog.

When training camp and the preseason began, however, his play looked pedestrian. While he’s had to make the jump from his natural right tackle to the left side, he’s shown no progress or potential to improve. Essex’s comments may sound harsh or overly critical, but it’s simply the reality of the situation. The Jets were able to generate almost all of their quarterback pressure against Jones. He allowed three sacks and one quarterback hit on four pressures allowed.

Which is why Essex has every right to blast Jones and his season debut. The organization has consistently expected more out of the former top draft pick, but it’s yet to materialize. It’s reaching a breaking point as the Steelers try to maximize this all-in season.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Jacob Punturi
JACOB PUNTURI

Jacob is a featured writer covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for Steelers On SI and the NHL for Breakaway On SI. He also co-hosts the All Steelers Talk podcast. Previous work covering the NHL for Inside the Penguins and The Hockey News.

Home/News