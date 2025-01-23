Steelers Superstar Named DPOY Finalist
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers superstar T.J. Watt is back on the Defensive Player of the Year ballot, being named a finalist for the 2024 award. The outside linebacker continues his historic run in the NFL, adding another memorable season, that could be topped off with his second DPOY honor.
Watt has been named a finalist along with Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zach Baun. Garrett and Watt were the top-two nominees last year, with Garrett winning the award.
Watt finished the 2024 campaign with 61 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hits, four pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and a league-leading six forced fumbles. It was his sixth season with double-digit sacks.
Throughout most of the season, Watt was considered the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year, but with a sack drought near the end of the season, things may have changed. It's hard to tell who holds the lead in the race, with some believing Surtain is the favorite and others saying sleepers like Hendrickson and Baun could walk away winners.
The NFL Honors will be hosted on Feb. 6, where they will announce all awards.
