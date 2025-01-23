Steelers Begin QB Talks, George Pickens Calls Out Rumors
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are apparently beginning their quarterback contract negotiations. With the season behind them and a massive decision to make at the sport's most important position, they're getting a head start on two candidates - beginning with their starter from last year.
According to Russell Wilson, the Steelers have started contract discussions with him. This could mean a number of things, and there's something to clarify when saying two sides are "talking." While Wilson wants to return to Pittsburgh, this may not be the optimistic sign everyone thinks it is.
Meanwhile, there's been no news from the other side. So, you have to ask the question, does Justin Fields want to return to the Steelers? Or, are the Steelers just hoping they can draw him back in.
Outside of the quarterback world, George Pickens has heard the trade rumors. The star wide receiver made his thoughts on known on the discussion circulating around him, and says he's not goiny anywhere.
Maybe that's not bulletproof evidence that he's staying, but it is a sign of confidence. And words like this from Pickens at least shows where he wants to be, even if he doesn't decide his fate this coming offseason.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!