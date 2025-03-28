Steelers New QB Plan? Aaron Rodgers Might Retire
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers. The 41-year-old hasn't made his decision on signing with the Steelers, another team, or retiring. And as days go on, some are starting to believe that retirement is becoming a possible favorite in this scenario.
ESPN's Adam Schefter recently shared that Rodgers may not want to play during the 2025 season. After a tough run with the New York Jets, the four-time NFL MVP may be considering walking away, and some around the league feel he does not want to play anymore.
What does that mean for the Steelers? Well, for starters, it opens the door for changes in their NFL Draft plans. A first-round quarterback becomes a top option, but maybe not their first choice. Mason Rudolph remains on the roster, and you have to consider that he could hold the fort down for a year while they wait for better options.
The belief is that the Steelers want their franchise quarterback in 2026. They are likely going to add another quarterback this year during their middle part of the NFL Draft, but next year, they're ready to make a move. A big one.
Could Archie Manning really be on their radar? Could the Steelers actually find themselves with the first-overall pick in a draft that is being held in Pittsburgh? Would this year's draft pick ever have a shot to start for the Steelers?
The questions are there. The answers are able to be broken down. And the Steelers new quarterback plan may be in front of us.
