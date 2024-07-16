Steelers Target Brandon Aiyuk Officially Requests Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers long awaited moment to land San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk may finally be upon them as reports from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo claim the All-Pro wide receiver has officially requested a team from the team.
Aiyuk has been all over the headlines surrounding the Steelers as the team continues to look for a starting wide receiver alongside George Pickens. They reportedly had a trade in place during the 2024 NFL Draft but failed to finalize anything and ended up going their separate ways.
Since then, Pittsburgh has not done much when it comes to the wide receiver market.
Aiyuk, 26, is coming off his first All-Pro season, recording 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Through four NFL seasons, he caught 269 passes for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Aiyuk would immediately step into another star role within the Steelers offense, looking to be another WR1 next to Pickens. During a recent interview with The Pivot, Aiyuk made it known that the three teams he expects to play for this upcoming season including the 49ers, Washington Commanders and Steelers.
As for what it would cost for Aiyuk, the Steelers would likely have to give up either a first or second round pick, as well as negotiate a long-term deal with the wide receiver. He could be looking at roughly $30 million per seasons with his next deal, but only takes on a $14 million cap hit in 2024.
While a large wide receiver contract is not typically a move the Steelers consider making, it appears they had intentions of figuring something out during the draft.
The Steelers will most likely be swept into the speculation of a 49ers trade pretty quick. Steelers OnSI will continue to provide updates to all reports on where Aiyuk will end up after requesting a trade.
