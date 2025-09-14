Steelers WR Target Receiving Trade Calls
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite a strong passing game in their first game of the 2025 NFL Season, are still likely in the market for more talent at the wide receiver position.
Aaron Rodgers passing for four touchdowns in their win over the New York Jets was impressive, but the Steelers had to utilize serious depth in the game, which may not be feasible in the long term. With one of their touchdowns coming from Ben Skowronek, they may be looking for higher-end talent still.
One player that they have consistently been linked to is Romeo Doubs, and it seems he may still be available. According to Easton Butler, a Packers writer for Packers Report, multiple teams have been in contact with the Packers in regards to Doubs.
"Several teams we have called the Packers, asking about the availability of Packers WR Romeo Doubs. At least 2 teams have an offer on the table I'm told." Butler wrote on X.
While not explicitly stated, it is possible that the Steelers are one of the teams that inquired about the dynamic wideout who had a receiving touchdown against the Commanders on Thursday Night Football.
The notion that he is available, however, goes against previously mentioned points by the staff. Head coach Matt LaFleur took to Up&Adams with Kay Adams just before the season, and made it clear that Doubs was not someone they wished to part with.
“I’d be very shocked if he was ever going anywhere. No, that will not happen because Rome is out there competing and doing everything that we need to see from him,” LaFleur said. “Obviously, he’s played a lot of ball for us and at a high level. He’s been a great teammate and he goes out there and you can count on him every day.”
While Doubs would certainly transform the Steelers offense, at this time it seems unlikely that the Packers would want to part ways with him. After all, it has to be a deal that comes from both sides and with Doubs not saying anything recently that would hint at tension between him and the team, Doubs in Pittsburgh is likely to remain a dream instead of reality.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!