Steelers Targeting Commanders OL
The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding veteran depth along their offensive line amidst a season-ending injury to right guard James Daniels.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers are likely to sign guard Max Scharping off of the Washington Commanders' practice squad.
Scharping began his NFL career with the Houston Texans after being selected in the second round of the 2019 draft. He played in parts of three seasons with the team, appearing in 48 games (33 starts) while spending a significant amount of time at both guard spots.
Scharping later joined the Cincinnati Bengals off waivers in 2022 and played in 31 games for the team over the following two seasons, though he only logged 43 snaps on offense during that time.
He signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad in June before being released at final roster cuts and joining the Commanders in that same capacity just days later.
Scharping has yet to appear in a regular season contest this year, but his experience should be of great value to the Steelers given that both Mason McCormick and Spencer Anderson were in line for a lot of playing time moving forward.
Pittsburgh's offensive line has seen center Nate Herbig, tackle Troy Fautanu and Daniels all go down for the year while left guard Isaac Seumalo has yet to appear in a game as well.
