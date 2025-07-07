Steelers Legend Slams Team for Kenny Pickett Treatment
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers beginning to the current decade of football will always be marred by the departure of Ben Roethlisberger and their inability to find a consistent quarterback since his retirement.
Their first real option, and what looked like the best option at the beginning, was their 2022 NFL Draft first round pick, where they took Kenny Pickett to helm the team. The experiment completely failed for the Steelers, as tough offensive coordination and insufficient play ended Pickett's tenure in Pittsburgh after two seasons.
This has led to takes from both the positive and negative side, with very few people taking a center of the aisle stance on the matter.
One person who believes that Kenny Pickett's lack of success was an organizational failure is a pillar of Steelers history in legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw. Bradshaw has criticized the organization for Pickett in the past, but continued to do so in a recent appearance on the To The Point Home Services Podcast.
"Steelers getting rid of Kenny Pickett," Bradshaw said. "A first-rounder got rid of him after two years. And they're still looking for a quarterback. They didn't even do anything to build around him."
Bradshaw has never been one to shy away from issuing pointed criticism when it comes to his former team, and the Pickett issue is no different. Their inability to scheme around Pickett's strengths and weaknesses was clear, but it also did not give them the opportunity to show actually how good or bad he was due to the constraints of the Canada system.
Now, the Steelers enter the season with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, still seemingly directionless due to the length of his contract and his age. Bradshaw will likely continue to issue similar criticism until the quarterback position becomes more stable in Pittsburgh.
