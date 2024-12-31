Steelers Made Kenny Pickett Mistake?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked into the 2024 offseason with Kenny Pickett on the roster, but no answer to who their starting quarterback would be at the start of the season. They finished the 2024 offseason with Russell Wilson as their QB1 and Justin Fields as their backup, and Pickett working behind Jalen Hurts as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, the Steelers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak and find answers on both sides of the ball, with many fans wondering if a change at quarterback is neccassary. Meanwhile, Pickett is leading the Eagles as Hurts recovers from a concussion, beating the Dallas Cowboys 41-7 and clinching the NFC East.
Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw saw both performances as made his thoughts known about the matter.
"Pittsburgh should have never gotten rid of Kenny Pickett," Bradshaw said on NFL's Sunday Pre-Game Show.
Pickett completed 10 of 15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. Last week, after stepping in for Hurts after his injury, he completed 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, with an interception.
Did the Steelers really make a mistake at quarterback? Probably not. While Pickett looks good enough in Philadelphia, few people are sitting around wondering what could have been if the Steelers kept their former first-round pick.
Instead, some are wondering if the Steelers should make Fields the starter again. Or if they should re-sign the younger option for the future. Not if they have the wrong younger option behind Wilson.
