Steelers Have Three Playoff Scenarios
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers head into Week 18 with three possible outcomes for the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. While they can still win the AFC North, they're most likely outcome is to claim a Wild Card spot, but who they play is still up in the air.
If the Steelers defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, they have one of two outcomes heading into the postseason. The Cleveland Browns can pull off a massive upset, defeating the Baltimore Ravens and handing Pittsburgh the AFC North. In that scenario, the Los Angeles Chargers would travel to Acrisure Stadium to kickoff the opening round of the playoffs.
If the Steelers defeat the Bengals but the Ravens win over the Browns, the Steelers lose the AFC North and will claim a Wild Card spot. They would face the Houston Texans in Houston in the opening round.
And lastly, if the Steelers lose their fourth-straight, falling to the Bengals, they would then open the door for another matchup with Baltimore. The Chargers would need to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 to bump Pittsburgh down to the sixth seed, facing their AFC North opponents on the road in the first round.
This would also open the door for the Denver Broncos to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs, letting Cincinnati into the playoffs as well.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!