Steelers Surprise Injury Becoming Concern Before Eagles Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their injury report following Thursday's practice as they work their way towards a bout with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15.
Safety DeShon Elliott (hamstring) did not practice after not participating in Wednesday's session as well.
During his Tuesday press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin stated that Elliott's injury arose from the Steelers' Week 14 win over the Cleveland Browns, and the fact that he has yet to practice this week isn't a positive sign. His status could change rather quickly, however, and his level of participation on Friday in tandem with a potential game designation should provide more clarity on his situation.
Wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) did not practice for a second-consecutive day, continuing to worsen his already bleak outlook for Sunday afternoon.
The 23-year-old, who never missed a game in his first two NFL seasons, was inactive for Pittsburgh's victory over the Browns after his injury came up following last Thursday's practice.
After the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reported that Pickens suffered a grade 2 strain and Tomlin stated that an MRI on his hamstring revealed that the nature of the injury was worse than anticipated, the star receiver never felt likely to suit up in Philadelphia.
With it appearing as though Pickens will not play this weekend, the Steelers will need Mike Williams, Scotty Miller, Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson to step up in his absence.
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (groin) was also held out of practice for a second-straight day after sustaining his injury in-game versus Cleveland.
Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (knee) was a full participant for his fourth session in a row dating back to last Thursday. His 21-day return window will close next week while he remains on the reserve/injured list, meaning Pittsburgh has a limited amount of time before deciding whether or not to activate him to the 53-man roster.
