Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Injured Before Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, finishing off a three-game stretch in 11 days against the AFC's top team. But before the two powerhouses battle, Kansas City has a major injury to work through.
During their Week 15 win over the Cleveland Browns, quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury to his ankle, adding another ailment to a growing list of concerns for 2024. Walking off the field both after the injury occurred and after the game, it's unknown the significance of the injury or the timeline for his return.
The injury occurred during the fourth quarter of the game in Week 15, leaving questions to whether or not he'd return if it was earlier. If Mahomes is unable to play against the Steelers, Carson Wentz would be the Chiefs go-to in his absence.
The Chiefs are 12-1 heading into Week 16, holding the top seed in the AFC. The Steelers are still able to climb into the one seed with help from both the Buffalo Bills and Chiefs. Kansas City would need to lose another game this season, with Pittsburgh winning out. Buffalo would also need to lose another game before the conclusion of Week 18.
