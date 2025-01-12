Steelers Star T.J. Watt Injured in Playoff Game
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt left the team's Wild Card round playoff game versus the Baltimore Ravens with an apparent arm injury.
He appeared to sustain the injury on the Ravens' first drive of the third half, as he was seen holding his arm while running off to the sideline. Watt was checked out by team personnel and did not return for the remainder of the series, which resulted in a punt.
He was seen getting his wrist looked at by trainers on the sideline.
During the Steelers' subsequent offensive possession, he was seen getting his elbow tapped up while sitting on the bench.
Watt joins Cameron Heyward among the Steelers defenders who departed the contest with an injury, the latter of whom was evaluated for a potential head injury before getting cleared and rejoining the team on the sideline.
Pittsburgh's defense struggled to contain the Ravens in the first half, allowing 21 points, and that trend could continue if Watt is not able to make his way back onto the field.
The 30-year-old was named a member of the AP NFL All-Pro Second-Team earlier this week while also earning his seventh-straight Pro Bowl. He paced the Steelers with 11.5 sacks on the year while recording a league-high six forced fumbles.
