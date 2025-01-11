Steelers Lose Starting OL for Playoff Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that offensive lineman Mason McCormick (hand), outside linebacker Preston Smith, quarterback Kyle Allen, wide receivers Scotty Miller and Jamal Agnew as well as defensive tackle Dean Lowry are all inactive for the team's Wild Card round playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.
McCormick, a rookie fourth-round pick, started 14 games during the regular season following injuries of varying length to Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels, the latter of whom went down for the year due to an Achilles tear in Week 4.
He broke his hand in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals and was limited in practice throughout this week, leading to him being listed as questionable on Thursday's injury report. McCormick won't push his luck tonight, however, and will now miss the first contest of his young career.
Calvin Anderson's return from the reserve/injured list earlier today will provide supplementary depth while Spencer Anderson is expected to start at right guard in McCormick's place.
Smith was first a healthy inactive in Week 17 versus the Kansas City Chiefs. In the eight games after the Steelers acquired him from the Green Bay Packers at the trade deadline, the 32-year-old logged 13 tackles and two sacks over 161 defensive snaps.
Lowry played a combined 80 snaps against the Philadelphia Eagles and Ravens in Weeks 15 and 16, respectively, while Larry Ogunjobi was out with a groin injury. Since his return versus the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, however, he has also found himself a healthy inactive for Pittsburgh.
With both Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson healthy, Trice will be sidelined despite playing at least 62 snaps over the final three weeks of the regular season.
Allen will handle his usual duties as the Steelers' emergency No. 3 quarterback behind Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, as he's only been active when either player has dealt with an injury.
Miller and Agnew were both elevated from the practice squad earlier in the day, though neither will have a chance to impact the outcome of tonight's game.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!