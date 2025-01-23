Steelers Star Removed From Pro Bowl Roster
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt will not participate in the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games due to an injury, the league announced. He'll be replaced by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
Watt was named to his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl, earning a nod every year but his rookie season. The Defensive Player of the Year finalist finished the season with 61 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hits, four pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and a league-leading six forced fumbles. He'll find out if he wins his second DPOY award on Feb. 6 during the NFL Honors.
Watt was one of four Steelers to make the initial Pro Bowl Games roster, joined with Chris Boswell, Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Special Teams ace Mile Killebrew was awarded his second Pro Bowl as an alternative.
Watt's Hall of Fame pace continued this season as he added a Pro Bowl placement, DPOY nomination and his sixth All-Pro selection.
Watt suffered ankle and thumb injuries by the end of the season. While neither are expected to be serious, he'll take the offseason to rehab both and ensure he's set for OTAs and mini camp in the spring.
