Steelers LB T.J. Watt Responds to Myles Garrett Praise
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt had an incredible season in 2023. Leading the NFL with 19 sacks and finishing the season with 68 combined tackles, Watt was an intimidating factor for every opponent he faced. That being said, his dominant performance didn't garner a Defensive Player of The Year selection.
Chosen over Watt was Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, a division rival with 5 less sacks and 26 less total tackles. Many fans and media members alike pointed to Garrett's intangibles and statistics via Pro Football Focus' rating systems, which had Garrett above Watt.
That being said, when talking to reporters at Browns training camp in West Virginia, Garrett mentioned Watt among the five defenders he studied in the offseason in order to get better.
When NFL Network visited Latrobe for Steelers training camp yesterday, Mike Garafalo had Watt on to discuss camp. When he brought up Garrett's comments, Watt had quite an interesting response.
"I'll take a compliment, I guess." Watt said to Garafolo
It's clear that Watt would rather focus on his own performance, looking to improve on his previous season in any way he can. In a year where he could have clearly won Defensive Player of the Year, it somehow was not enough. Therefore, the compliment from the guy who beat him out holds little weight.
He did, however, remark that he had watched some of Garrett in order to improve his own game.
"We watch each other's film all the time and I watch a lot of Myles," Watt said to Garafolo. "I watch a lot of guys that are in the division just because there's so many guys that are able to get to the quarterback and we get to see them play against the opponents that we do as well.
The two defensive masterminds will have two chances for direct comparison, as the Steelers will travel to Cleveland Week 12 and will host Cleveland on Week 14.
