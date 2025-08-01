Steelers Top 10 Madden Players Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are just over a week away from their first preseason game of the 2025 NFL season. The excitement is building, and now there's another layer of anticipation to add on to it. EA Sports Madden 2026 is due out in a few weeks, and the ratings were recently released. The Steelers fared well in the initial assessments, so let's dive into the 10 highest-rated players in this year's version of the game.
T.J. Watt, Edge Rusher - 96 Overall
The superstar among superstars in Pittsburgh, Watt paces the Steelers' roster in this year's Madden. His 96 overall is one of the best marks in the game and comes in tied for the third-highest rated edge rusher.
Jalen Ramsey, Cornerback - 94 Overall
The new leader of the secondary comes in at a 94 overall. Like Watt, he is also tied for the third-highest rating at his position.
Cameron Heyward, Defensive End - 94 Overall
The locker room leader of the Steelers is still competing at the highest of levels at age 36. Coming off an eight-sack season with 20 quarterback hits, Heyward earns a 94 overall to pair with Ramsey.
Alex Highsmith, Edge Rusher - 88 Overall
That ends the list of 90+ overalls in Pittsburgh, as Alex Highsmith, another uber-talented edge rusher comes in at 88 overall.
Chris Boswell, Kicker - 85 Overall
With Justin Tucker no longer in the NFL, Chris Boswell becomes the top kicker in the AFC and possibly the NFL. His 85 overall ranks second among all kickers in the game.
DK Metcalf, Wide Receiver - 85 Overall
After failing to surpass 1,000 receiving yards last season, DK Metcalf's rating takes a hit and drops to 85 overall. The Steelers are hoping this is a laughably low rating after he returns to form in 2025.
Darius Slay, Cornerback - 84 Overall
Fresh off a Super Bowl victory, the veteran cornerback is still playing elite defense. He gives the Steelers two highly-rated on-ball defenders in this year's Madden.
Pat Freiermuth, Tight End - 84 Overall
The breakout season still awaits Pat Freiermuth, but his 84 overall shows how respected and valued he is around the NFL. This year's edition is likely buying into the idea that Aaron Rodgers will ignite a new level of production for the talented tight end.
Zach Frazier, Center - 84 Overall
A huge leap for the second-year center. Frazier comes in at an 84 overall, the fifth-highest mark at his position.
DeShon Elliott, Safety - 82 Overall
Taking over for Minkah Fitzpatrick as the anchor of the safety position and fresh off a contract extension, DeShon Elliott comes in at an 82 overall.
There are some notable exceptions to this top-10 list that some fans and pundits may take issue with. A few that stuck out were cornerback Joey Porter Jr and tight end Jonnu Smith. Smith just missed the cut, coming in at an 81 overall, while Porter is an 80.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!