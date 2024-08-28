Steelers Top WR Option Already Gone
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made some surprising moves as they trimmed their roster to the league mandated 53 players. One of the moves everyone continues to hope for is an addition to the team's wide receivers room. The Brandon Aiyuk trade saga has occupied the Steelers' media since the NFL Draft, but that possibility fades more with each passing day. The hope then shifted to the free agent market, which received an influx of talent on roster cut day.
One of the names the Steelers were believed to have interest in was former Denver Broncos' receiver Tim Patrick. SteelersNow writer Alan Saunders reported that the team had reached out to the Broncos' to gauge trade interest and compensation. Patrick, who has missed the past two seasons with separate injuries, was one of the most fascinating WRs to become available and ultimately hit the market. It's why Patrick lasted just a day in free agency before the Detroit Lions snatched him up.
Before missing the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Patrick was one of the most underrated number two pass catchers in the NFL. With the Broncos, he broke out with back-to-back impressive seasons. In 2020, he hauled in 51 receptions for 742 yards and six touchdowns. He followed that up with 53 receptions for 734 yards and five touchdowns.
Injuries have been a career killer for Patrick. In 2022, he tore his ACL, missing the entirety of the season. After a year of recovery and rehabilitation, he returned only to tear his achilles and miss the entire 2023 season. It's been a difficult and painful bump in the road for Patrick, who now looks to resurrect his career with the Lions.
Now the Steelers must continue moving down the thinning list of available receivers if they want to add another name. The room currently is made up of George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson, and Scotty Miller. While Pickens has star potential, the rest of the group fails to strike fear into opposing defenses. With just over a week to go until week one against the Atlanta Falcons, the Steelers are running out of options to improve their passing game.
