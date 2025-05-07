Steelers Trade George Pickens to Cowboys
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are finalizing a trade to send wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for future draft compensation, according to multiple reports.
The Steelers have been considering trading Pickens since the end of the season as the 24 year old is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Pickens has had some off field issues throughout his time in the NFL, arriving late to games and practice, while have other conflicts within the locker room.
Pittsburgh was ready to move on this offseason as long as they could find a trade worthy of a move. They looked during the NFL Draft but were unable to find anything. At that time, they were speaking with the Cowboys about a possible move. After the draft ended, those conversations dimmed, but once they re-emerged, the two sides were able to finalize a deal.
It's unknown what the exact compensation is but it includes a third-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Pickens has recorded 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns, during his three-year career with his best season being 1,140 yards and five touchdowns, averaging a league-high 18.1 yards per reception.
Pittsburgh traded for DK Metcalf with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, making Metcalf and Calvin Austin their top two receivers. They also signed veteran Robert Woods and have second-year wideout Roman Wilson on the roster.
