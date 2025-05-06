Steelers' Chris Boswell Could Break Justin Tucker's Record
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been far from a bastion of consistency when it comes to individual players throughout the last couple seasons. Despite overall win-loss consistency, a lack of such consistency on the player level has permeated the roster.
That is, except for when it comes to kicking.
Chris Boswell, signed by the Steelers in 2015 during a season in which he became the fourth kicker signed that calendar year, has been the most consistent player on the team for many years.
He is currently the most accurate long distance field goal kicker, holding the record for kicking percentage for kicks that were 50 yards or further.
His statistics have set him as the current top kicker in football. With Justin Tucker being cut from the Ravens, another possible record for the Steelers kicker is now up for grabs.
If Boswell is able to notch 31-straight field goals, he will pass Tucker as the most accurate kicker in NFL history, cementing his mark at the top. He's currently hit 272 out of 309 and needs to climb to 303 out of 340.
For kickers with a minimum of 100 field goal attempts for their career, Boswell currently occupies the fourth spot in all time field goal accuracy. Sitting at 88.026%, Boswell trails just Eddy Piñeiro, Harrison Butker and Tucker. With Tucker having an 89.103%, it is a tough but certainly possible goal for Boswell to hit.
With the offensive outlook for the Steelers looking quite dreary for the coming season regardless of who helms the team at the quarterback position, Boswell will likely continue to be called on to salvage points and wins as he has been for the last couple seasons.
Boswell's contract will expire following the end of the 2026 season, which should give the Steelers two more years of top production at the kicking position, at minimum.
