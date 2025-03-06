Steelers Get Trade Price for DK Metcalf
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers watched the wide receiver market take off in the middle of the week as a number of proven veterans hit the open market. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks opened trade talks for superstar D.K. Metcalf, who is requesting a trade and allowed to seek one before free agency.
As the news broke, many speculated what a trade would cost for the 28-year-old wide receiver. Metcalf has never had a season with less than 900 yards and is a two-time Pro Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro selection.
Well, that speculation is behind us. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Seahawks are looking for at least a first-round and third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for their star wide receiver.
Metcalf, who is entering the final year of his contract, is looking for a new deal worth $30 million a year as well.
Right now, the Steelers are expected to explore the available wideouts in the 2025 NFL Draft with their first-round pick. Selecting 21st, they may be able to land Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka or Texas' Matthew Golden. Other names like Luther Burder or Isaiah Bond have been floated as options as well.
In Steelers On SI's latest mock draft, the team lands Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers with their third-round selection, pick 83.
Giving up multiple draft picks is never something the Steelers highly consider, but to fix their wide receiver room, they may. The team has made it known all offseason that they plan to make some sort of splash at the position, and no name is bigger than Metcalf at this point.
Trade price plus a $30 million per year salary will both be weighed heavily by Pittsburgh. Their decision at quarterback will play a role, but a cheaper deal for Justin Fields, who is expected to receive a Sam Darnold-like contract, may leave them with enough money to make it happen.
At this point, don't rule the Steelers out of the Metcalf race.
