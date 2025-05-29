Steelers Trying to Trade for Playmaker
The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their desire for another offensive weapon rather clear.
Following up a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter that revealed the Steelers and Miami Dolphins were discussing a trade revolving around Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz stated that Pittsburgh has had conversations with several teams about acquiring a skill position player to pair with DK Metcalf.
The #Steelers have had preliminary conversations with multiple teams about potentially adding another playmaker on offense to complement DK Metcalf, per multiple sources," Schultz wrote on Twitter. "Pittsburgh is believed to be motivated to get a deal done at some point, though there’s still plenty of time before the season.
"The Steelers could have up to 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft."
Pittsburgh's wide receiver room could certainly use a boost beyond Metcalf, whom it acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in March, after trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on May 7.
While Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson and Robert Woods have a chance to emerge as a productive group, another bona fide option on the outside beyond Metcalf could do wonders for the team's passing offense.
It remains to be seen if talks surrounding Smith progress with the Dolphins, but he would immediately became a top target within the Steelers' offense should they land him.
Aaron Rodgers also looms over this conversation as well. If he were to sign with Pittsburgh, perhaps a trade for New York Jets receiver Allen Lazard would become more realistic given the fact that he's played parts of seven seasons with the four-time MVP.
The Steelers' focus remains on contending in 2025, and they appear determined to ensure that a shortage of offensive playmakers won't prevent them from achieving their goals.
