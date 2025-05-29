ESPN Analyst Suggests Wild Steelers, Mike Tomlin Trade
There was plenty of speculation surrounding Mike Tomlin's future with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the team finished the 2024 season on a five-game losing streak, with the possibility of a trade even being broached.
ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that the Chicago Bears called the Steelers to gauge the feasibility of a move on that front in the early stages of the offseason, though the latter quickly shot down that idea while keeping Tomlin in the building for the 2025 campaign.
Former NFL offensive lineman and current ESPN analyst Damien Woody, however, believes Pittsburgh chose the wrong path and should've sent Tomlin elsewhere in an attempt to net draft picks that could've landed the team a franchise quarterback.
“You know what? Coming into the offseason I said that the Pittsburgh Steelers should seriously entertain trading Mike Tomlin," Woody said on "Unsportsmanlike". "I really felt like the Pittsburgh Steelers should have traded Mike Tomlin for a couple reasons. Number one, Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since what, 2016? It’s been almost a decade since the Pittsburgh Steelers, the six-time Super Bowl champions, have won a playoff game. Three presidential inaugurations. That’s been a long time. We all know and recognize the greatness of Mike Tomlin. We know he’s never had a losing season, but we’ve seen this over and over and over again. And even Mike Tomlin himself has always said the standard is the standard. Well, what’s the standard in Pittsburgh, the standard as an organization? It’s always about championships.”
While Woody raises some good points, such as the fact that the Steelers haven't won a playoff game in nearly a decade while more or less remaining in purgatory, there was no viable path for them to acquire a game-changing, long-term signal caller this offseason, whether that meant trading Tomlin or not.
Furthermore, it's easier said than done for Pittsburgh to part ways with Tomlin. He's now the longest-tenured head coach across the four major North American sports, and he's still regarded as one of the best at what he does across the NFL.
Tomlin currently owns an 183-107-2 record with the Steelers, ranking 12th all-time in coaching victories, while also taking them to the playoffs 12 times over 18 full seasons and winning Super Bowl XLIII over the Arizona Cardinals in February 2009.
It's certainly frustrating that Pittsburgh hasn't been able to break through in recent years under Tomlin's tutelage, with instability at quarterback being a major factor within that equation, but that's not necessarily a reason for the organization to move on from him quite yet.
Woody disagrees with that notion though, stating that the Steelers should've capitalized on Tomlin's perceived value around the league and flipped him in hopes of subsequently finding an elite signal caller.
"Most importantly, if you're the Pittsburgh Steelers' organization, how can we navigate ourselves to get a franchise quarterback? Cause you can't, ultimately in this league, you can't win a championship without a franchise quarterback. Well, what's the one piece that you could possibly flip to get that? ... And so if I'm the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's what I would've done. I would've traded Mike Tomlin."
The Steelers appear willing to continue waiting on Aaron Rodgers, who remains a free agent, but if that situation doesn't work out in their favor, than perhaps Tomlin's future with the team could be revisited down the road.
