Steelers Rookie WR Not Fully Participating at OTAs
A rookie wide receiver, who has become a favorite among Pittsburgh Steelers fans, appears to be nursing some sort of injury at the start of OTAs.
As seen in a video posted by Alan Saunders of Steelers Now, undrafted free agent signee Roc Taylor was going through solo drills off to the side during Wednesday's practice.
He was not seen with the rest of the team's receivers during team drills on Tuesday either.
Taylor appeared in all 13 games for Memphis during the 2024 campaign, with his only real injury scare coming after he left early in the program's fourth game of the year against Navy.
He was by far the Tigers' leading receiver as a senior en route to an 11-2 record for the school, finishing with 950 yards and two touchdowns on 66 catches.
Taylor was similarly productive the year prior in 2023 as Memphis went 10-3, putting up a team-leading 1,083 yards and 69 catches to go alongside four scores while suiting up for all 13 contests despite injuring his leg and departing early vs. North Texas on Oct. 28 of that year.
Over his initial two collegiate campaigns during 2021 and 2022, he logged a combined 342 yards and a touchdown on 28 receptions in 18 games.
Taylor, who generated some buzz while at the Hula Bowl, earned an invite to the NFL Combine and registered a 4.49-second 40-yard dash while also running a 1.53-second 10-yard split to go with a 30.5-inch vertical jump and 10-foot, 2-inch broad jump.
Measuring in at 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds, the Steelers saw the potential in Taylor and gave him a $30,000 bonus that tied for the highest in the class alongside DJ Thomas-Jones and Aiden Williams.
It's still unknown what exactly Taylor is dealing with at the moment, and it remains to be seen if his participation ramps up before the end of OTAs on June 5.
