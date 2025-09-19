Steelers WR Rumors Take Another Turn
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent plenty of time looking into wide receiver this past year. Whether it was calling teams for trades or bringing free agents in for visits, the team has had an interest in finding another wideout. But their latest target is now no longer on their list.
Earlier this season, the Steelers were linked to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is believed to be on the outs with his current team. As Miami's season sinks, Hill's relationship with the coaching staff and his fellow teammates seems to be broken, and the veteran is expected to be moved at some point this year.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio once linked the Steelers to a move for Hill, reporting the team was interested. Now, things have changed. In his latest episode of Pro Football Talk, Florio shared that Pittsburgh no longer wants Hill due to off-field issues he's dealing with.
"My understanding is the Steelers were [interested in trading for Hill], but they’re not anymore because Mike Tomlin is concerned about what happens with this personal conduct policy investigation,” Florio said on PFT Live.
Hill is dealing with off-field allegations involving domestic violence, with no current understanding of how things will turn out. So, according to Florio, Pittsburgh isn't looking into him any longer, choosing to avoid any trade for a player who may be in trouble.
Pittsburgh started the season with Calvin Austin III looking like the WR2 the team has preached he is all offseason. But in Week 2, the entire offense regressed, scoring just one touchdown and finding themselves with running back Jaylen Warren as their leading pass-catcher.
If the Steelers chose they don't believe Austin is their starter next to DK Metcalf, or that they need another option to join the two, they'll have options. Romeo Doubs of the Green Bay Packers and Allen Lazard of the New York Jets have been named potential candidates as they both have relationships with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Chances are, others will emerge as well.
As for Hill, though, the team seems to have moved on. Ending all rumors that he's headed to Pittsburgh.
