ESPN Reveals Alarming T.J. Watt, Steelers Stat
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have had their expectations from the media lowered significantly since the season began.
A shootout win with the New York Jets exposed serious issues with the Steelers defense that would carry on to their second game, where they floundered against the Seattle Seahawks.
In the second game, however, the Steelers offense also struggled. The run game has been unable to get themselves going. With the exception of a 65-yard catch and run by Jaylen Warren, the run game has been disastrous. Kaleb Johnson has been unable to get any separation in the backfield and had a game changing special teams gaffe that gave the Seahawks a near-free touchdown.
On the Seahawks side, they had 117 rushing yards on the ground, and top running back Kenneth Walker rushed for 8.1 yards per carry, well above the league average. The Steelers now rank as the league's 5th worst rushing defense throught the first two games of the season. Despite the sample size being quite small, the trend the Steelers have begun to set is worrisome, especially with the highest paid defense in the league.
Now, a new stat has been brought to light by ESPN. Highlighted by former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, the Steelers defense differes heavily depending on which side the opposing offense runs towards.
When the opposing defense runs towards the side of elite edge rusher T.J Watt, which 96% of the time is the left, they struggle mightily. With 13 attemps and 2.5 yards per attempt, opponents have roughly 32.5 yards total running towards his side.
On the other hand, 204 yards can be accounted for on 34 rushes going away from Watt. Naturally, some of this comes from the fact that the coaches are aware of Watt's talent and will therefore scheme their plays to avoid his side. That being said, the averages still exhibit Watt's talent as a run defender even when they opt to go for his side of the field.
It is too early to tell, but the average of 6 yards per rush on either side is an unsustainably bad metric for the Steelers that will need to be addressed before the season moves to far forward.
