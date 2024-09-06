Steelers Uncertain if Russell Wilson Will Play
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may already be making a quarterback change this season, starting Justin Fields against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. After Russell Wilson had a calf injury flare up during the practice week, there's a giant question looming over Pittsburgh, and it's not for certain that their veteran is on the field to open the season.
Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Wilson was just a limited participant during the team's second day of practice after a calf injury he's been nursing throughout the summer got tight. The Steelers are getting Wilson evaluated by doctors this week before leaving for Atlanta, but his status for game day is up in the air.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there really is no guarantee that Wilson will play against the Falcons. And, in fact, right now his status is probably questionable.
"After nursing a calf injury during training camp, Russell Wilson felt tightness in his calf today," Schefter said via ESPN’s NFL Live. "That’s not encouraging. The Steelers are unsure whether he’ll be able to play on Sunday. We’ll probably have a better idea tomorrow. If he can’t go, then Justin Fields would wind up starting against Atlanta. We’ll see how Wilson is feeling on Friday."
If Wilson is out, the Steelers turn to Justin Fields as their starter. The former Chicago Bears' first-round pick was traded this offseason for a conditional sixth-round pick, and was involved in a competition for Wilson throughout training camp. But even with Wilson missing almost all of the summer due to the calf injury, he walked away the winner after starting in "pole position."
Fields is 10-28 as a starter in the NFL, with his best season coming in 2023 with a 5-8 record. Tomlin said he's "extremely confident" in Fields if he needs to start. That decision could be coming soon as the Steelers round out the practice week.
