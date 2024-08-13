Steelers Undecided on Next Starting QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for their next preseason game, as they welcome the Buffalo Bills to Acrisure Stadium. When the team takes the field, most of the starters and roster regulars are expected to play.
That includes the quarterback position, which should give the Steelers their first look at Russell Wilson in a game situation. He's been cautiously worked back into practice as he recovers from a calf injury, and he should play at least a series or two in the next preseason game.
But the question is whether Wilson will be the starter or not when he takes the field. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the QB competition is still alive in Pittsburgh.
"It's a lot more open than I probably thought," he said. "And probably a lot more open than it would've been had Russell Wilson not get injured. But this is all going to play out over the next couple weeks and I for sure look forward to this one."
With Russ out of action, Justin Fields has started in his place and he's played well. He's impressed at training camp and went 5/6 in the team's first preseason game against the Houston Texans. At this point, he's done enough to ask the question of who the Steelers' starting QB is. Rapoport said so himself when discussing why the Steelers are still in the deliberating phase.
"Part of the issue is Justin Fields has played really well," he said. "You know he reminds Arthur Smith of (Ryan) Tannehill a little bit. You kind of wonder, can Justin Fields do something similar and does that edge out Russell Wilson?"
As Rapoport stated, the Steelers have a few weeks to figure out their starting QB before opening their season against the Atlanta Falcons. It should be a tight battle between Wilson and Fields and while Wilson is still the favorite, this competition is far from over.
