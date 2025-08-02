Steelers Urged to Trade for Terry McLaurin
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are yet again likely to enter another season with little depth at the wideout position.
After going from two top wideouts in 2023 with Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, only Pickens remained during the 2024 season. Now, Pickens is gone and DK Metcalf heads the wideout room.
Now, one of the top wideouts in the game is has outwardly requested a trade away from his team.
Terry McLaurin, the top wide receiver with the Washington Commanders, is entering the final year of his deal with the Commanders and is now requesting a trade after talks in regards to an extension have stalled completely.
Now, many have pointed to the Steelers as a possible destination for McLaurin, and that includes NFL Network themselves. During an episode of Good Morning Football, Will Blackmon spoke on why he believes that the Steelers weould be a good destination for McLaurin for the coming season.
"I look at someone like the Steelers,” Blackmon said. "Right now they're in a situation where, yes, you went and got Aaron Rodgers because you are truly going all-in. And why not have two number ones out there if you're really trying to make it happen this year? You're not just trying to make the playoffs, you're really trying to get into the Super Bowl."
It still seems quite likely that the Commanders will eventually meet McLaurin's wishes and cave to paying him a large sum for the future. Despite McLaurin's older age, his production with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was certainly impressive.
Additionally, the Steelers would have to offer quite the package for McLaurin, and then would have to deal with the issue of paying him a quite high amount due to the standard they set with the contract for DK Metcalf.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!