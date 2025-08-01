Steelers Rival Recruiting Terry McLaurin
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got big Terry McLaurin news in the midst of training camp after reports emerged that the star wide receiver has requested a trade out of the Washington Commanders. And immediately, one of their biggest rivals started recruiting him.
Only moments after the McLaurin news broke on social media, Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward tweeted at the All-Pro wideout, using their time at Ohio State to try and lure him to Cleveland in a deal.
"My Ohio State brother Terry Mclaurin would look [fire emoji] in a Cleveland Browns jerseyI’m just saying," Ward wrote.
The Steelers have a large group of fans hoping they would consider McLaurin in a trade if the opportunity presented itself. The team has continued to back Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson as reasons they would not pursue another wideout, but the door is certainly open for a move.
However, after adding DK Metcalf in a trade this offseason, and then signing him a $150 million contract, their idea of a wide receiver move may not be for a player who is looking for another $30 million-plus contract.
The Browns' starting wide receivers this season will likely be Jerry Juedy and former Steelers Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson. Johnson signed after bouncing around with the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans last season. He signed during the offseason.
Kenny Pickett, who the Steelers selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is also competing for the starting quarterback position.
Whether or not the Browns front office is interested in McLaurin is unknown, but the Browns have two rookie quarterbacks and just signed Myles Garrett to an extension worth $40 million per season. So, all signs point to them being ready to stack talent and make a run in the coming year or so.
