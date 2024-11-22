Steelers WR Leaves Browns Game With Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Van Jefferson left early in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, suffering a quad injury on the team's second series of the game.
Jefferson caught a pass on third down across the middle, unable to reach the first, and being brought down by two Browns defenders. He slowly limped off the field under his own power but was immediately checked by trainers. After some time on the medical bike, the team announced he was ruled questionable to return.
While Jefferson's numbers have been low this season, he remains the second receiving option for the Steelers. Without him, Pittsburgh will turn to Calvin Austin, Mike Williams and Ben Skowronek at wide receiver. If needed, running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Connor Heyward could also bounce outside.
The Steelers offense has been looking for their stride the last two weeks, not scoring against the Ravens in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, and then coming out slow against the Browns. Without Jefferson, they're now faced with a bigger challenge to heat up.
This is a developing story. Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates to Jeffersons's injury as more information becomes available.
