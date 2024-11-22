All Steelers

Steelers WR Leaves Browns Game With Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout went down early against the Browns.

Noah Strackbein

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Van Jefferson (11) scores a touchdown against the New York Jets during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Van Jefferson (11) scores a touchdown against the New York Jets during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Van Jefferson left early in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, suffering a quad injury on the team's second series of the game.

Jefferson caught a pass on third down across the middle, unable to reach the first, and being brought down by two Browns defenders. He slowly limped off the field under his own power but was immediately checked by trainers. After some time on the medical bike, the team announced he was ruled questionable to return.

While Jefferson's numbers have been low this season, he remains the second receiving option for the Steelers. Without him, Pittsburgh will turn to Calvin Austin, Mike Williams and Ben Skowronek at wide receiver. If needed, running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Connor Heyward could also bounce outside.

The Steelers offense has been looking for their stride the last two weeks, not scoring against the Ravens in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, and then coming out slow against the Browns. Without Jefferson, they're now faced with a bigger challenge to heat up.

This is a developing story. Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates to Jeffersons's injury as more information becomes available.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

Home/News