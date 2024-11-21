Seahawks Sign Former Steelers QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Seattle Seahawks have inked former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback/Swiss Army Knife, John Rhys Plumlee, to a deal. The team announced the signing of Plumlee in a flurry of roster moves made during the week.
Plumlee signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent after the 2024 NFL Draft. The University of Central Florida superstar was signed as a quarterback, but quickly became a utility piece that Pittsburgh used across the board. As a kick returner, quarterback and wide receiver, Plumlee got time during the preseason to earn a place for himself and build a resume before the season.
After three years at Ole Miss and two at UCF, Plumlee finished his college career with 34 passing touchdowns and 28 rushing touchdowns before joining the Steelers.
While the Steelers did not bring back Plumlee after final roster cuts, he did sign to the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. He spent most of the season in Jacksonville before being cut earlier this month. Now, he's onto the NFC West, joining Seattle for the backhalf of the season.
Plumlee could be utilized as a quarterback, but really brings a skillset that fits a number of positions with him. He'll look for his opportunity as a passer before anything else, but could eventually transition into an alternative role like many before him such as Julian Edelman and Terrell Pryor.
As for the Steelers, they stuck it out with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Kyle Allen at quarterback this season after completely swapping out their room. As Plumlee bounces around the NFL with his second team, it doesn't rule out a possible return in the future, as Pittsburgh was a team of interest for the Swiss Army Knife when he was deciding on where to sign before Week 1.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!