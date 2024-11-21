Steelers Can Make NFL History Against Browns
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to make history when they take on the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.
There's one record the Steelers can tie, and one record the Steelers can tie for second place in if they win against the Browns.
First, a win would guarantee the Steelers another winning season, which both records rely on.
If the Steelers do win, they will join the Dallas Cowboys, who were coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Landry, in having 21 consecutive winning seasons, which is the best in NFL history. The Cowboys achieved the record from the 1965 to 1985 seasons, with teams including players like Roger Staubach and Tony Dorsett.
The other record that the Steelers can tie for second place is consecutive winning seasons from a single coach. Landry holds the record of 21 from coaching the Cowboys, but head coach Mike Tomlin could tie Patriots former head coach Bill Belichick with 19 with another winning season.
Tomlin has been able to win with less talented lineups than most, finishing each season between Ben Roethlisberger's retirement and the current one with winning records despite offenses not up to the NFL standard. He has been a bastion of above-average consistency since becoming the head coach for the Steelers, setting the standard for success for coaches across the NFL.
The fact that the Steelers currently lead the league in wins over teams with winning records is a promising sign for the rest of the season as their opponents get tougher. The Steelers still have to play five divisional games, including one in Baltimore against the Ravens.
With the rest of the divisional schedule coming up and a race to the playoffs, its unlikely that Tomlin is paying attention to the record books. However, the record will continue to cement his legacy as an NFL coach.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!