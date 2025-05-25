Steelers Veteran QB Backup Plan Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- Aaron Rodgers has long been rumored to be joining the Pittsburgh Steelers at some point this season, but as the offseason continues the chances of the veteran joining the team have seemed to dwindle significantly.
With that in mind, the Steelers have sought to figure out a plan in the case that the Steelers do not end up signing the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers would most likely seek out current Falcons backup quarterback Kirk Cousins, as his disappointing end of season last year should make for an affordable pickup if Rodgers does not sign.
“So Rodgers Plan A, Kirk Cousins could be a viable Plan B,” Fowler said. “After making some calls today, I do believe he’s been on their radar. If something were to fall through with Rodgers, certainly they could reconvene, call Atlanta, and see if they could shake something out. But right now, Rodgers is their guy.”
If this were to occur, it’s uncertain whether or not the Steelers would improve in a significant way. Despite likely acquiring him at a discount, they would still most likely be acquiring a quarterback that is overpriced for his age and production, putting them in a similar spot as they would be with Rodgers himself.
Both project as a stopgap type of quarterback, leaving the Steelers in a quite similar situation next season regardless. This would more than likely put the Steelers in the same situation that they have been in the last couple seasons, with zero consistency and overlap in the quarterback room from season to season.
The Steelers could also possibly go with Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson or Will Howard at quarterback, but none of those options seem to be the most optimal for the coming season.
