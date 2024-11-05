Steelers Waive TE From Active Roster
The Pittsburgh Steelers have taken the first step in clearing space on their roster for their two trade deadline additions by waiving tight end Rodney Williams, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
After waiving Williams and bringing in wide receiver Mike Williams and pass rusher Preston Smith from the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, respectively, on Tuesday afternoon, the Steelers are still tasked with letting go of one other player to ensure there's room for both acquisitions.
R. Williams first joined Pittsburgh back in Sept. 2022 on its practice squad before inking a reserves/futures contract with the team in Jan. 2023.
He would go on to appear in 13 regular season games for the Steelers throughout the 2023 campaign, with a majority of his reps coming on special teams.
Williams remained on the roster throughout this past offseason and into the preseason, though he was let go at final cuts before returning on Pittsburgh's practice squad. He was then signed to the active roster on Sept. 18 and played in parts of six contests between Weeks 3 and 8.
The Steelers will likely look to bring Williams back on their practice squad once again should he clear waivers.
The team also announced that they released wide receiver Andy Isabella and linebacker Craig Young from the practice squad.
