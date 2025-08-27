Steelers Re-Sign Former Jets Safety
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers quickly found a solution to one of the most glaring issues plaguing their initial 53-man roster. When the organization announced the initial group comprising their 53-man roster, there was a noticeable absence of safeties on the roster. The team carried just three true safeties on the roster, with starters DeShon Elliott and Juan Thornhill joined by special teams stalwart Miles Killebrew.
With just three safeties, another roster move was inevitable for the Steelers. Just 24 hours after letting go of a large group of players, the team is already bringing back safety Chuck Clark. According to Steelers insider and Pat McAfee Show correspondent Mark Kaboly, the team is set to place rookie Will Howard and Donte Kent on short-term injured reserve and sign Clark and offensive lineman Max Scharping to the 53-man roster. Kaboly shared the news via his X account.
"Source: The Steelers will bring back Chuck Clark and Max Scharping," he wrote. "And place Will Howard and Donte Kent on short-term IR."
The Steelers brought Clark into the organization just over one month ago. As the team opened training camp and began their preseason schedule, the need for more competition and veteran experience was great. In response, the Steelers added the 30-year-old defensive back, who has 108 career NFL games under his belt.
Clark joins the Steelers after spending last season with the New York Jets. It was a return to action for Clark, who missed the entirety of 2023 due to a torn ACL. With New York, he played in 12 games in 2024. He made 69 tackles, including 38 individually, successfully defended two passes and had one forced fumble and recovery.
Before the ACL injury sidelined him for over a year, Clark was the at the peak of his game and career. He was a four-year starter with the Baltimore Ravens to begin his career, posting 70 total tackles or more in each of those seasons. His best year in the NFL came as a 27-year-old in 2022. Starting all 17 games for the Ravens, he made 101 total tackles, 61 of which were recorded individually. The year before, he set another career high when he successfully defended 12 passes during the regular season.
That much NFL experience is a key addition to the Steelers’ secondary, who are short on depth at the position. Following the trade of All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, the position group is led by Elliott. Elliott is coming off a breakout season in the NFL, but having more talent and reliability around him should only help the safeties find success on the Steelers defense in 2025.
