Steelers Rookie Will Howard Reveals Injury Details
As training camp comes to a close at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard talked with reporters about how he's dealing with his hand injury and remaining prepared despite not currently participating on the field.
"It sucks," Howard said. "Every ounce of me wants to be out there playing, and I'm just kinda sitting here doing nothing. It kills me ... it was just a freak accident. But, you know, things happen, and it's about how you respond to it, and how you handle the adversity. I wish I could go back and change it, I wish I could be out there playing, but the fact of the matter is it happened and I gotta continue to stay locked in and make sure I'm still on my stuff and locked in during meetings and during practice and still getting all the mental reps, because this time is still important for me."
Howard fractured a bone in his right hand during practice last Tuesday, which kept him out of the Steelers' preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The 24-year-old stated that the injury occurred when he took the snap on a center exchange and that he initially thought he jammed his finger before later realizing that he couldn't grip the ball properly.
Though the injury is more serious than he originally believed, it won't require surgery. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Howard would be sidelined for at least three weeks, though head coach Mike Tomlin kept the door cracked open for the sixth-round pick to play later in the preseason by declaring his availability as week-to-week during a press conference last week.
Howard doesn't have a firm grasp on whether or not playing in one of Pittsburgh's two remaining exhibition contests is feasible, but he'd be thankful for the opportunity and is taking things one day at a time during this stage of the recovery process.
"I don't know, I hope so," Howard said. "We're just gonna have to see how this heals ... I defer to coach Tomlin on that stuff. I'm still just taking it day by day, week by week and doing what I can to stay ready so I don't have to get ready. If that opportunity does present itself, I'll be ready, and I just want to stay physically in shape and I would love an opportunity to get out there."
Howard, who won a national title in his first and only year at Ohio State in 2024, was starting to settle into a rhythm at camp just before he went down with his injury. Playing significant snaps from the beginning of the preseason would've aided his development even further, though his injury sidetracked things for the time being.
While the timing of this temporary snag is frustrating, Howard still has plenty of hype surrounding him, and he should be back on the field before long.
