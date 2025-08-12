Steelers Legend Returns to FOX NFL Coverage
FOX Sports has officially announced its team of broadcasters and analysts ahead of the 2025 NFL season, with a Pittsburgh Steelers legend remaining at the forefront of the network's coverage.
Terry Bradshaw has been a stalwart on Sunday's for FOX Sports, and he's returning for their pregame studio show alongside Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Rob Gronkowski and insider Jay Glazer.
"FOX NFL SUNDAY, the No.1 NFL studio pregame show for 31 consecutive seasons, airs at 12:00 PM ET on Sundays and features a Pro Football Hall of Fame cast of legendary analysts," the network said in a press release. "Veteran broadcaster Curt Menefee hosts alongside four-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw. Joining them on the desk are Pro Football Hall of Famers Howie Long and Michael Strahan, with four-time Super Bowl champion and four-time All-Pro tight endRob Gronkowski. Bradshaw and Long are original members from the inaugural 1994 season. FOX NFL insiderJay Glazer returns with the FOX NFL SUNDAY crew, delivering exclusive insights and breaking news across the league."
Bradshaw first began his on-air career as a game analyst with CBS in 1984, which was a year after he retired in 1983. He joined FOX Sports in 1994 and has remained a member of its "FOX NFL SUNDAY" crew since its inception that same year.
The No. 1 pick out of Louisiana Tech in 1970, Bradshaw spent all of his 14 seasons in the NFL with the Steelers. His career got off to a bit of a rocky start, as he threw for 41 touchdowns and 73 interceptions over his first four campaigns, though he'd end up building quite a legacy in Pittsburgh.
Bradshaw helped lead the Steelers to four Super Bowl wins (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979) and was a three-time Pro Bowler while throwing for a total of 27,989 yards, 212 touchdowns and 210 interceptions with a 51.9 percent completion rate across 168 games.
Also having an MVP Award to his name, which he took home in 1978, Bradshaw was a first-ballot inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of its 1989 class.
