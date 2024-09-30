Steelers Work Out Two Lineman Following James Daniels Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in two offensive linemen for workouts after losing left guard James Daniels to an achilles tear, ending his 2024 season. According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Steelers brought in J.D. DiRenzo and Garrett Greenfield.
DiRenzo, 26, spent the majority of his college career at Sacred Heart, playing from 2017-2021 before transferring to Rutgers for the 2022 season. He went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft before signing with the Carolina Panthers. He failed to make the initial 53-man roster but signed to the practice squad.
He received his first regular season action in Week 15 and was eventually signed to the active roster. He appeared in three games as a rookie.
Greenfield, 25, played with Steelers' fourth-round rookie Mason McCormick at South Dakota State. He went undrafted in 2023 before signing with the Seattle Seahawks. However, the offensive tackle and three-time First-Team All-FCS failed to make the final roster and was not signed elsewhere last season.
Daniels is expected to miss the season, leaving McCormick as the expected starter on the right side, with the expectation that Isaac Seumalo will return in the coming weeks. Until then, Spencer Anderson will work the other starting guard role.
