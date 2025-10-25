Steelers Keep Will Howard Shut Down Another Week
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't ready to bring rookie quarterback Will Howard back yet. Despite opening his practice window and beginning the process of returning from Injured Reserve, the team is keeping him inactive for the time being, and he'll miss Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers because of it.
Howard rejoined the team during practice in the midst of preparing for the Packers. It was the first time the sixth-round rookie was on the field since suffering a broken bone in his throwing hand during training camp.
He missed the entire preseason and start of the regular season because of it. Pittsburgh chose to place him on Injured Reserve after their 53-man roster was finalized.
Howard's Return to Practice
The Steelers opened the door for Howard to return to the field and eventually the team when they released Logan Woodside from the practice squad. The move left them with just two quarterbacks and hinted at Howard being brought back for the second half of the season.
"It was like all that joy of being a little kid playing football again came back," Howard said after returning. "It was scout team, I handed the ball off. I don’t think I’ve ever smiled more on two handoff plays in my life."
He'll need to continue to wait to be with the team on game days, though. The Steelers have 21 days from the day they opened his return window to actually activate him. If they chose to, he'll return to the 53-man roster. If they don't, he'll be shut down for the remainder of the season.
This week, they chose to keep him within that window, not activating him before their final Week 8 deadline.
Coach Howard
While he was off the field, waiting patiently for his chance to return, Howard remained around the team. He and Aaron Rodgers continue to grow a strong connection, and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith jokingly said he's been like another coach during his IR stint.
"It’s been like having another quality control [coach] around the building. [We] call him Coach Will. Now he’s back to being player Will," Smith told reporters.
Coach Will can now return to the field, and the Steelers will likely activate him before his 21-day window closes. However, there's a chance they wait the entire 21 days, allowing themselves to see what other injuries, if any, occur that could limit them with designated return spots.
The team only has seven left to use, and has players like Malik Harrison and Donte Kent already on IR. Cory Trice Jr. already counts toward the eight because he was placed on IR before the season started, although he has yet to return.
